Barbara Whitney
CAMDEN, Del. - A greatly loved and beautiful person, Barbara Whitney passed away peacefully in her home on July 22, 2020. She had been cared for by her family who revered her as the matriarch of their family. She had been born in Philadelphia, Pa., Temple Hospital on April 12, 1941. At times, she was referred to as "Bunny" by those closest to her with the nickname originating from her having been born on Easter.
Barbara had grown up in Philadelphia, Pa. where she used to ride the trolley car and subway to go to work, was a guest host for the USO, and enjoyed time with her friends. At eighteen years of age, she married Roger Whitney and went on to have four children with him which was one of her greatest joys as she loved being a mother and wife. Barbara and Roger were amazing to watch as a couple and as parents with the adoration and devotion that they always had for each other.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Roger Whitney; her sister, Nancy Johnson and her husband, Charles; her son, Roger Whitney and his wife Shirley; her son, Robert Whitney and his wife Colleen; her son Richard Whitney and his wife Amy; and her daughter, Theresa Anderson and her husband Christopher. Barbara is survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany, DJ, Ryan, Sarah, Garrett, Bradley, Mandy, Corey, Robert, Whitney, Austin, and Chelsea. She is also survived by six great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Kenneth Major; and her granddaughter, Monica Whitney.
Donations in memory of Barbara can be made to the Christ Episcopal Church to the Rector's Discretionary Fund.
There will be a walk through viewing Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 19 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Camden, Del., from 1:00pm until 2:30pm followed by Funeral services at 3:00pm at Christ Episcopal Church 523 S. State St. Dover, DE 19901. Burial will follow immediately in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions everyone will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
