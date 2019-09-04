CAMDEN - Barbara Wieczorek passed away suddenly, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Wieczorek was born March 3, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Ezio Terenzi and Evelyn Tucci Terenzi.
She worked as a social worker for several organizations. Mrs. Wieczorek was a member of the DAFB Chapel II, and had taught Bible school and Bible study and religious education on the high school level. She enjoyed going to plays, listening to all varieties of music, cooking but especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wieczorek, Jr. 2015; and brother, Andrew Terenzi.
She is survived by her children, Steven Wieczorek and his wife Kathleen of Herndon, Va., Daniel Wieczorek of Camden and Susan Wieczorek and her fiancé Donald France of New Castle; brothers, William and Ronald Terenzi both of Long Island, N.Y.; sister, Laura Terenzi Khaleel of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Morgan Fries, Cameron and Nathan France.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be private.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 4, 2019