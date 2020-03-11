Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barney Lewis Lane. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Visitation 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church 307 Federal St Milton , DE View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church 307 Federal St Milton , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barney Lewis Lane passed away in Lewes, DE on March 6, 2020. Barney was born in Chattanooga, TN in 1927, graduated from Oak Ridge High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 and was a proud veteran of WWII. Barney graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950 with a B.S. in Business Administration and joined the Dupont Company where he worked for over 35 years in plant management, employee resources and senior HR systems positions in the Photo Products Department (Rochester NY, Parlin NJ, and Wilmington DE) and the Employee Relations Department (Wilmington, DE). Barney continued to consult with Dupont on computerizing personnel systems until 1991 when he retired in earnest to Broadkill Beach, DE.

Mr. Lane was community-minded and active in supporting family and education, and mental and spiritual health organizations, including the Alfred I. DuPont School District, Grace Episcopal Church, the Family Education Center, the North American Society of Adlerian Psychology, and St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, and more than 35 other local and national causes. Barney is survived by his wife Shirley May (Malloy) Lane whom he married in 2006 and her son Bruce and spouse Mina, her son Dean Malloy and spouse Jill, her daughter Judi Folmsbee, and her son Craig Malloy and spouse Kim; and by Barney's sister Barbara Painter of Ootlewah, TN and her daughter Julie Morrison and spouse James (Morrie) and her son Wesley Painter and spouse Emily; and by Barney's son Barney E. Lane (Burbank, CA) and spouse Renee and his son Bradley Lane and spouse Emily and his son Jonathan Lane and spouse Caitlin; and by Barney's son Robert Lane (Waterford, MI) and his daughter Erin Terrien and spouse Justin and his son Daniel Lane and spouse Jessica and his son Phillip Lane. Barney's first wife Gloria Everett Lane passed in 1987.

Memorial services will take place at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 307 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at 10 a.m. in the church and invites everyone to stay for the luncheon that will be served after the funeral service. Burial services will be private for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund at the address listed above.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE.





Barney Lewis Lane passed away in Lewes, DE on March 6, 2020. Barney was born in Chattanooga, TN in 1927, graduated from Oak Ridge High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 and was a proud veteran of WWII. Barney graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950 with a B.S. in Business Administration and joined the Dupont Company where he worked for over 35 years in plant management, employee resources and senior HR systems positions in the Photo Products Department (Rochester NY, Parlin NJ, and Wilmington DE) and the Employee Relations Department (Wilmington, DE). Barney continued to consult with Dupont on computerizing personnel systems until 1991 when he retired in earnest to Broadkill Beach, DE.Mr. Lane was community-minded and active in supporting family and education, and mental and spiritual health organizations, including the Alfred I. DuPont School District, Grace Episcopal Church, the Family Education Center, the North American Society of Adlerian Psychology, and St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, and more than 35 other local and national causes. Barney is survived by his wife Shirley May (Malloy) Lane whom he married in 2006 and her son Bruce and spouse Mina, her son Dean Malloy and spouse Jill, her daughter Judi Folmsbee, and her son Craig Malloy and spouse Kim; and by Barney's sister Barbara Painter of Ootlewah, TN and her daughter Julie Morrison and spouse James (Morrie) and her son Wesley Painter and spouse Emily; and by Barney's son Barney E. Lane (Burbank, CA) and spouse Renee and his son Bradley Lane and spouse Emily and his son Jonathan Lane and spouse Caitlin; and by Barney's son Robert Lane (Waterford, MI) and his daughter Erin Terrien and spouse Justin and his son Daniel Lane and spouse Jessica and his son Phillip Lane. Barney's first wife Gloria Everett Lane passed in 1987.Memorial services will take place at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 307 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at 10 a.m. in the church and invites everyone to stay for the luncheon that will be served after the funeral service. Burial services will be private for immediate family members.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund at the address listed above.Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close