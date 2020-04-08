Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barrett Engle Kidner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barrett Engle Kidner passed away peacefully at home after a battle with Alzheimer's on April 1, 2020.

Barrett was born on Nov. 30, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland to Joseph Engle Kidner and Thelma Sophia Schmeiser Kidner. He graduated from Polytechnic "Poly" High School 1951, and attended Johns Hopkins, where he joined

Upon leaving Berlin in 1958, he joined the Union Carbide Company in the Linde Division selling industrial gases while remaining in the Army Reserves with the 304th Engineer Battalion at Fort Indian Town Gap until 1964. He married Caryl Ann Morrison in November 1958. They moved from suburban Philadelphia to Newark, where he was already working for the Du Pont Company in the purchasing department. Eventually becoming a Sr. Purchasing Manager, when in 1979 the entrepreneurial bug finally got the best of him. Over the next 40 years he was involved in numerous projects, businesses, and partnerships. From fuel pellets to aquaponics, to a chemical trading company he started in southern California in the early 80's, he never gave up. They returned to Delaware in 1983, establishing another trading company focused on the Far East. He and Caryl returned to California for a "2nd tour" in 1999, eventually coming back to Delaware in 2003. It was then he became more active in the political process while also working with his son. One of his most prized achievements was becoming the Founder and Chairman of the Caesar Rodney Institute. He believed as part of our representative democracy the public should be engaged, always asking the questions – "Where were we?' and "Where are we going?"

Barrett was involved in many clubs and organizations, including: Member of the Board of Deacons of First Presbyterian Church, Newark; President of the Johns Hopkins Alumni Association of Los Angeles; Member of the Governor's International Trade Council (DE); Board Member of the San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, (CA); Board Member of the Tierra del Sol Foundation of Los Angeles, and; Foreign Trade Committee of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce during the Bill Wyer years.

He loved boating, woodworking and solving problems. Nowhere else do all three of these joys combine than owning a boat. Learning the skill of sailing in the Sea Scouts on the Chesapeake Bay, the family eventually bought the "Office III", a 47ft Boatel based out of the Skipjack Marina. With family and friends in tow, he would pilot it along Maryland's Western Shore, or take longer trips to Annapolis and the Severn River. When people asked where he was, he responded "I'm at the Office."

He is survived by his wife, Caryl Ann Morrison Kidner of 61 years; his sisters, Diane Patterson Mazza (Paul) of Florida and Valerie Kidner Netting of Alabama; his son, Cristofer Scott (Rebecca); and daughter, Alyson Stevens Kidner; and grandchildren, Bryan Cristofer Van Dyke (28), Amanda Ann Van Dyke (22) both of California, and John Barrett and Jeffery Pleasant (20) and Grant Christopher(17) Kidner all of Dover.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Kent County, Delaware Hospice. Their compassion, patience, and professionalism towards Barrett and his family in the last number of weeks is hard to express in words, but – Thank You. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Delaware Hospice, or the .

