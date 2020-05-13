Barry Lee Foor
Barry Lee Foor, deeply beloved husband of Debora, died early Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, after a courageous year-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
Full obituary details and letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Foor Family for the loss of your loved one, Barry Lee, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
