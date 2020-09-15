Barry S. Davison, 78
AYLETT, Va. - Barry S. Davison died Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Mechanicsville, Va.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Mr. Davison was a resident of Hopewell and Delaware, prior to moving to Virginia in 2013. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was employed as a tour bus driver. He was a longtime member of the Hopewell Fire Department in New Jersey and the Hartley Fire Department in Delaware.
Mr. Davison was predeceased by his parents, William and Jane Davison; and his daughter, Joanne.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lanning Davison; daughter, Nancy Wright and her husband Graham; grandson, Peter Wall-Stephens and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Abigail Wright; sister, Jane Holden; brother, Robert Steward and his wife Arlene.
Mr. Davison is also survived by his in-laws, Robert Lanning, Robin Lanning, Patricia Target and her husband John, Bill Lanning and his wife Eleanor, and Pam Price and her husband Burt, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours were Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cromwell-Immordino Memorial Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534 (Located at the Wilson Apple Funeral Home). Funeral Services followed at 4 p.m. with Rev. Laura Steele from the Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Interment in Highland Cemetery was private.
Donations may be made to the Joanne Davison Memorial Scholarship, c/o the Hopewell United Methodist Church, 20 Blackwell Ave., Hopewell, NJ 08525.
