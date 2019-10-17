Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNOLIA - Barry "Ziggy" Selner passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2019.

Barry was born in Nanticoke, Pa. to the late Leroy and Florence Selner. He graduated from Chester High School, class of '62. Barry married the love of his life, Ruth, on April 4, 1964. Barry was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and was loved and respected by all who knew him. Barry recently retired from Allied Security in Millsboro. Barry also worked for many years at Phoenix Steel in Claymont.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ruth A. Selner; granddaughter, Tiffany L. Selner and grandson-in-law, John W. Kemp Sr.; daughter Christine M. Greer and son-in-law, Steve Greer Sr.; his son Barry Z. Selner, Jr.; his daughter Carla A. Kemp and son-in-law Ernest Kemp Jr.; his son Stephen D. Selner Sr., and daughter-in-law, Sharon Selner; his brothers Robert and Jim Selner; sister, Barbara Stutzman; 13 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Selner.

A visitation and memorial will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963.

Following the memorial a celebration of life will be held at his home in Magnolia. Please contact the immediate family for more information.





MAGNOLIA - Barry "Ziggy" Selner passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2019.Barry was born in Nanticoke, Pa. to the late Leroy and Florence Selner. He graduated from Chester High School, class of '62. Barry married the love of his life, Ruth, on April 4, 1964. Barry was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and was loved and respected by all who knew him. Barry recently retired from Allied Security in Millsboro. Barry also worked for many years at Phoenix Steel in Claymont.Barry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ruth A. Selner; granddaughter, Tiffany L. Selner and grandson-in-law, John W. Kemp Sr.; daughter Christine M. Greer and son-in-law, Steve Greer Sr.; his son Barry Z. Selner, Jr.; his daughter Carla A. Kemp and son-in-law Ernest Kemp Jr.; his son Stephen D. Selner Sr., and daughter-in-law, Sharon Selner; his brothers Robert and Jim Selner; sister, Barbara Stutzman; 13 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Selner.A visitation and memorial will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963.Following the memorial a celebration of life will be held at his home in Magnolia. Please contact the immediate family for more information. Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close