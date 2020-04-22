Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Bart Townsend Luff passed away on April 11, 2020 at Cadia Rehabilitation with his wife, Connie by his side. Bart just turned 82 on April 1st.

Bart was born April 1, 1938 in Dover to the late George E. Luff and Pauline (Townsend) Luff. He was a 1956 graduate of John Bassett Moore High School, Smyrna.

Bart enlisted in the Army National Guard of Delaware Jan. 1, 1956. Due to the loss of his left eye on a construction accident, he was given an Honorable Discharge from the National Guard on May 7, 1957.

Bart played in the first Blue & Gold team in 1956. He was Captain of the Gold Team. He liked to go to Milford each year and give pep talks to the Gold Team players before the big game. He was proud of his three-quarters-sleeve No. 63 jersey with gold stars on the blue shoulders.

Bart went back to school September 1964 thru June 1965 Postgraduate John Bassett Moore High School, Smyrna. July 1965 thru March 1966 Franklin School of Science & Arts, Philadelphia, Pa., where he received an X-Ray Technology Diploma March 22, 1967. He was President of his class, Valedictorian, Honor Student and received a Gold medal for the highest scholastic honor on graduation night.

He received a Goshin-Jutsu-KYO-JuJo diploma April 9, 1973, and PADI Certification at The Diving Site, Marathon, Fla. on Feb. 8, 1991.

Other things Bart did was he used to have a Greenhouse Business and sell flowers to many businesses in Delaware, Maryland and some in Virginia. Bart commercial crabbed and fished for 7 years in the DE Bay and was also a great Home Builder. While he was married to Connie, he built 5 homes; including one was in the Keys, Marathon, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pauline (Townsend) Luff; his daughter, Shierld Lynn Luff; and two brothers, George E. Luff and Frank L. Luff.

Bart is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Connie Luff; special aunt, Betty Brittingham; niece, Melissa A. Carr (John) and her son, Josh Hodges; nephews, Greg Bush (Cheryl), Steven Duncan (Lisa) and their son Riley, and George E. Luff, II (Cathy); niece, Kathy Ragolia (Joe); grandson, Joey Ringland; sister in-law, Madeline Luff; as well as extended family and friends to many to list.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 pm at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna. The funeral home will be able to receive people who would like to stop by to sign the visitors register book and take a memorial folder from 8 am to 11 am in limited numbers by appointment, but are strongly encouraged to leave a condolence message for the family on our website by visiting

A live webcast of the graveside services can be viewed starting at 1 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Roby UMC, 245 Main St. Dover, DE 19901 or to Leipsic Volunteer Fire Co., 318 Main St. Dover, DE 19901.





