Beatrice Stafford, formerly of Smyrna, Del.e and Staten Island, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Gilpin Hall in Wilmington, Del.

She was born Dec. 20, 1922 in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of Nicolo D'Aiuto and Michela Del Pizzo D'Aiuto. A member of a proud Italian family of 15 brothers and sisters, Beatrice was christened Brigida D'Aiuto and was also known as Bridget. She grew up on Staten Island, graduated from Curtis High School, and studied nursing before her marriage, after which she settled into homemaking and raising her two children, Billy and Laura. After moving to Smyrna, Beatrice was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and parish events at St. Polycarp's Church in Smyrna.

Bea, as she was affectionately known, had a sharp sense of humor and a playful spirit. She was a fiercely loyal person and advocate for her family. Bea loved listening to opera, especially Pavarotti. She was known for her sweet tooth, especially chocolate, in particular a walnut hot-fudge sundae. She enjoyed visiting the Amish country in Lancaster, Pa. and visiting her family in Staten Island and her husband's relations in the Huntsville, Ala. area.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Laura Stafford Enck; grandchildren, Lena and Stafford Enck, Lauren and Angela Stafford; and great grandchildren, Blythe Hurley and Lilian McCarthy. She is also survived by her sister, Edith; more than 30 nieces and nephews, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, William Alan Stafford; and her cherished son, William Allen Stafford. Her late dearly loved parents; her brothers, Alfred, John, Orlando, Enrico, Nicholas and Peter; and her sisters Anna, Clara, Genevieve, Mary, Margaret, Josephine and Joan are also fondly remembered.

A private funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main in Smyrna, Del. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. The funeral home will be able to receive people who would like to stop by to sign the visitors register book and take a prayer card from 8 am to 12 pm in limited numbers by appointment, but are strongly encouraged to leave a condolence message for the family by visiting

A live webcast of the funeral and graveside services can be viewed starting at 12:30 pm on Monday, May 4, 2020 (funeral services) and 2 pm (graveside services) by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the .





