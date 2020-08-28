1/1
Beatrice T. Tarburton
Beatrice T. Tarburton, 93
CAMDEN-WYOMING - Beatrice T. Tarburton, better known as Bebe died on August 24, 2020 in Springfield, Mo.
She was born and lived the majority of her life in Camden-Wyoming, Del., until she accompanied her son, Eric, to Kentucky, then on to Missouri, in her later years.
She was the daughter of Ebe S. and Beatrice J. Townsend, Sr, of Townsend Bros. Chevrolet Dealership in Dover, where she worked as secretary in the Service Department for many years. She was also co-owner with her son, Eric, of Happy Hoe Garden Center.
Even though she attended Caesar Rodney the majority of her academic life, she graduated from Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Del.
Bebe loved all animals but especially her horses. She spent many hours in the saddle both on trail rides and in the show ring. She also loved to dance.
She is survived by her brother, Steve Townsend, of Dover, Del.; her daughter, Stephanie Stegmaier of Parker, Texas; her son, James Gregory Tarburton of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, Eric T. Tarburton, of Springfield, Mo.; three grandchildren, Robert B. Stegmaier, IV, of Parker, Texas, Kimberly Decker of Springfield, Mo., Hunter Tarburton of Landenberg, Pa.; and three great grandchildren, Claire Stegmaier of Parker, Texas, Forest Decker of Springfield, Mo. and Ellis T. Tarburton of Landenberg, Pa.
Bebe's ashes will be buried next to her beloved mother and father in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden, Del. at a time of the family's choosing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to Steph K Equestrian, a horse rehabilitation and adoption center in Willard, Mo., 465 E War Horse Ln., Willard, MO 65781



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
