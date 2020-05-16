Bella Marie Moore died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by family, loved ones and of course her faithful partner Penny (her cherished cat). Bella was born on Sept. 10, 2012, to parents Ronnie Moore II and Nikole Moore.

#BELLABRAVE was the first title given to Bella, during her battle against brain cancer, for the battle she fought. During this time Bella won many hearts over. She earned her legend by demonstrating her faith in God and determination to fight cancer with dignity and strength.

Bella was a natural leader with her outgoing personality and glowing smile. Bella took pride in being in a first grade honor roll student at WECEC. During her life, Bella had many accomplishments. One of Bellaâ€™s greatest statementâ€™s to her mission was, â€œIf God wants to take me home, he will, if not I need to live my dreamsâ€�. She brought a community together and taught us many great lessons of life. The family will always be grateful to all those and their outpour of generosity and support.

Bella was a member of Crossroad Community Church, had a love for animals and just wanted to be a normal 7 year old little girl, never seeking the lime light for herself.

In addition to parents, Ronnie and Nikki; Bella is survived by loving four year old sister, Payge; paternal grandparents, Kathryn Webb and Ronald Moore; great-grandmother, Helen Webb; maternal grandparents, Vikki Mast and Gary Walls; great-grandparents, Pete and Kay Peterson; immediate aunts and uncles, include Harold, Denny Ray Passwaters and Kandace Moore, Taylor Walls, and Alex Nechay; cousin, Spenzer Moore; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services at Oakley Cemetery will be private, however a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date, when larger gatherings are permitted.

Flowers are accepted or donations in Bellaâ€™s memory can be made to: Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Shands House, c/o Rose Bevilacqua, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.







