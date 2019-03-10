Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ben was born July 21, 1943, in Hazletville to the late, Benjamin and Mabel (LaValley) Lonski. He spent many years as an over the road truck driver, and along with his wife Nyleen, saw most of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In his free time he enjoyed "miniature farming", barbequing, splitting firewood with his sons and grandkids, and was an avid collector of just about anything.

He was a member of the National Guard, the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge, and the First State Antique Tractor Club, where he had served as vice-president.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Donze, Francis "F.J." Donze and Howard Donze; and his sisters, Louise Smith, Leona Cain, and Mabel Kemp.

Ben is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nyleen (Calloway) Lonski; his sons, Ben Lonski, of Magnolia, Donnie Lonski, of Felton, and Adam Lonski, of Magnolia; grandchildren, Troy Lonski, of Magnolia, Rebecca Lonski, of Magnolia, Sarah Lonski, of Dover, Patrick Lonski, of Charleston, S.C., Austin Lonski, of Dover, Aubrey Lonski, of Felton, and Gavin Nutto, of New York; great-grandchildren, Khloe Clendaniel, of Magnolia, Adam "Tater" Clendaniel, of Magnolia, Xander Coppick, of Dover, and Selena Lonski, of Charleston, S.C.; his brother, Donald Donze, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; daughters-in-law, Melissa Lonski, of Felton and Debbie Lonski, of Magnolia; his nurse at Cadia, Katelyn Crist; close friends, Ronnie and Shirley Deer, Linda Goodnight, Doug Halverson and Tom Baker; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Frederica Volunteer Fire Company, 6 Front St., Frederica, DE 19946 or Alzheimers Research, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Road, Suite 450, Westlake, CA 91361.

Magnolia - Benjamin A. Lonski, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

