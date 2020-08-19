Benjamin T.
Hardesty, Jr., 91
Benjamin T. Hardesty, Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 12, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with lung Cancer.
He was born and grew up on the Hardesty farm around Elizabeth City, N.C. Joining the military at 17 in late 1945 he served in Japan and earned the ww-2 victory Medal and the Japan Occupational Metal. He then completed the Combat Engineering School in the Philippine Islands in 1947. He then went on to serve in the Korean War and received the Korean Service Metal, he survived two tours of Vietnam. He was part of the very First Red Horse Unit the 554th later to become the triple nickel and was instrumental in construction of Da-Nang and Phu-Cat Air Base, as a heavy equipment operator he would lay out the runway using AM-2 matting during the day and the enemy would blow it up at night, in 1969 he was yet again tasked to do a third tour of Vietnam in which the military dangled the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in front of him if he went, but he respectfully declined and was granted permission to retire from military service at Dover Air Force Base. His tour of duty took him around the world and was stationed at many bases like Thule Greenland and Edwards Airforce Base where he met and socialized with many of the first Astronauts, recovered many crashed x-planes, he was there when Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in the x-1 and saw the X-15 fly for the first time just to name a few exciting memories of a great period in time for our nation.
After his military retirement he stayed in the Dover area with his family and bought a piece of ground west of Dover were he designed and built his home, he then worked Civil Service as a mechanical engineering technician at Dover AFB for the next 21 years before retiring again, then he worked at Nickols Department store where he was the Electronics Store Manager for several years.
In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Carol, they once had a permanent camper at Maddox Campgrounds on Chincoteague Island for many years, and he loved boating, clamming, crabbing and fishing with family and friends. They had many adventures there that they would treasure for the rest of their lives.
He was a wonderful father to his kids, Lynn, Scott and Pam although times could be ruff being brought up old school, he took pleasure in making many sacrifices for them. He took great pride in meeting his only great grandchild Ella Joleen Small recently.
We made many trips back to his home state of North Carolina to visit his brothers and sisters and family often because he loved them very much. He loved the outdoors and had done many projects at his home west of Dover. He loved going to yard sales and auctions and had many yard sales of his own at his home. He was a Nascar fan and was at the very first race at Dover Downs in 1969 and many many more after. He loved football and got to watch the Eagles win a Super Bowl and said that his life was complete, because he never thought he would live to see the day! He enjoyed going to the slots in Dover and had some luck!
He was a member of the Del-Vets post 2 in Dover and the American Legion. He held many positions during his time there. He belonged to many charities during his life. He was a giving person and kind to his neighbors and loved his family and friends. He was a Lutheran for many years but was not practicing later in life. But that did not stop his faith in God and Jesus.
He lived a full and prosperous life and lived through many events you only read about in history books, he would share his stories to his grandchildren about surviving and adventure in the hopes that they would know what life was like over nearly a 100 years of life. He lived up to his to his nick name "The Silver Fox" and to his brothers and sisters as "Bennie Buck" and I'm sure he is with them now, surrounded by Gods love and protection.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carol R. Hardesty, 08/08/2020; sisters, Wilma Irene Phillips, Lillian Virginia Waff, Margaret Estil Armstrong, Mary Ellen Armstrong and Elizabeth Marie Wittsell; and brother, Henry Clay Hardesty.
He is survived by his children, Lynn Harrison and her husband Jim of Kenton and Scott B. Hardesty and his wife Susan of Hartly and Pamela Hardesty Small and her husband Phil of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother, Jerry Hardesty of Virginia; sisters, Jessie Louise Morgan and Barbara Lee Ethridge both of North Carolina; grandchildren, Amanda Elaine and Austin Scott Hardesty, Anna Jeannette Small, William Richard Small; and great grandchild, Ella Joleen Small.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720 or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com