Benjamin Wilson Biggs, born July 25, 1930, left the love of his life of 70 years, Dot, on June 28, 2019.
Ben worked for thirty plus years at Chrysler. He was a plumber by trade, horse trainer, sulky driver, farmer at heart, good friend, and Pop-Pop to many.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children, daughter Hazel Biggs-Burge (Steve), son Benjamin Biggs (Dottie), and son Levi Biggs (Shelby); four grandchildren, Christi Wick (Joe), Georgette Crossley (Brian), Dianna Biggs-Buckson (Brian), and Matthew Biggs; five great-grandchildren, Andersyn, Carter, Wyatt, Brenna, and Sydney. He is also survived by two brothers, Andrew Biggs and Charles Biggs; brother in laws, Bill Spray and Eddie Wilkerson; special family members, Diane Younger, Jean Biggs, and Stephanie Moore (Phillip); and best friend since 1953, George Naylor.
Services will be held on Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is private.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 2, 2019