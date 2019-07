Benjamin Wilson Biggs, born July 25, 1930, left the love of his life of 70 years, Dot, on June 28, 2019.Ben worked for thirty plus years at Chrysler. He was a plumber by trade, horse trainer, sulky driver, farmer at heart, good friend, and Pop-Pop to many.In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children, daughter Hazel Biggs-Burge (Steve), son Benjamin Biggs (Dottie), and son Levi Biggs (Shelby); four grandchildren, Christi Wick (Joe), Georgette Crossley (Brian), Dianna Biggs-Buckson (Brian), and Matthew Biggs; five great-grandchildren, Andersyn, Carter, Wyatt, Brenna, and Sydney. He is also survived by two brothers, Andrew Biggs and Charles Biggs; brother in laws, Bill Spray and Eddie Wilkerson; special family members, Diane Younger, Jean Biggs, and Stephanie Moore (Phillip); and best friend since 1953, George Naylor.Services will be held on Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is private.To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com