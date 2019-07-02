Benjamin Wilson Biggs

Guest Book
  • "Our prayers and sympathy are with you. Mr. Biggs will be..."
    - Terry and Cathy Beaver
  • "I loved him and respected him as a father and always..."
    - Crystal Gove
  • "Benny, Dorothy, and Family: I am so sorry for your Loss...."
    - Donald Biddle
  • "SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS BIGGS family BENNY&DOT. "
    - Rick Rokita
Service Information
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE
19709
(302)-378-3410
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Obituary
Benjamin Wilson Biggs, born July 25, 1930, left the love of his life of 70 years, Dot, on June 28, 2019.
Ben worked for thirty plus years at Chrysler. He was a plumber by trade, horse trainer, sulky driver, farmer at heart, good friend, and Pop-Pop to many.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children, daughter Hazel Biggs-Burge (Steve), son Benjamin Biggs (Dottie), and son Levi Biggs (Shelby); four grandchildren, Christi Wick (Joe), Georgette Crossley (Brian), Dianna Biggs-Buckson (Brian), and Matthew Biggs; five great-grandchildren, Andersyn, Carter, Wyatt, Brenna, and Sydney. He is also survived by two brothers, Andrew Biggs and Charles Biggs; brother in laws, Bill Spray and Eddie Wilkerson; special family members, Diane Younger, Jean Biggs, and Stephanie Moore (Phillip); and best friend since 1953, George Naylor.
Services will be held on Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is private.
To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 2, 2019
