CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Bernard Finneson, MD died on May 18, 2019 at Heron Point, Chestertown, Md.

Born on April 23, 1925 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Herman and Katherine Lieberman Fineson.

He graduated from Central High School with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, class of 1942.

He attended The University of Pennsylvania from 1942 to 1944, and graduated from Hahnemann Medical School of Philadelphia with a Doctor of Medicine Degree in 1948.

Dr. Finneson completed an internship at Mt. Sinai Hospital in South Philadelphia in 1949. He served a residency at Goldwater Memorial Hospital, VA Hospital Welfare Island, and Colombia Presbyterian Medical Center all in New York City, (1950-1956). He specialized in Neurosurgery.

His residency was interrupted by two years in the U.S.

Dr. Finneson started his private practice in Neurosurgery in July 1956 in Philadelphia, Pa. Later he became Chief of Neurosurgery at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, Pa.; Sacred Heart Hospital, Chester Hospital, Chester Pa.; and Crozer Hospital, Upland Pa. In 1970 he developed The Low Back Pain Clinic at Crozer Chester Medical Center and became the director of that clinic. He continued his practice until he retired in 1985.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Association of Neurological Surgeons, The Harrison Society of the University of Pennsylvania and The International Society for the study of the Lumbar Spine of which he became president (1983-1984).

He was listed in Who's Who in America in 1963.

In August of 1975 he had an audience with Pope Paul VI in recognition for his medial service to an employee of the Vatican.

Dr. Finneson was medical chairman of the March of Dimes of Delaware County, Pa. during the 1970's.

In 1985 he retired to the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake with his wife. He enjoyed sailing, running, and writing novels. In 2006 he and his wife moved to Heron Point where he enjoyed joining various interest groups.

He precedes his wife, Barbara; son, John (Janette) of West Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Katherine Myers (John) of Worton, Md.; and two grandsons.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wesley Hall Heron Point in Chestertown, Md.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Kent County Humane Society or A .

Arrangements by: Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, Md.



