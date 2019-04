FELTON - Bernard J. Szczechura passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.He was born on Feb. 2, 1928 in Kocina, Poland to The late Tadeusz and Jozefa (Batkowska) Szczechura.He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church Dover, Knights of Columbus. With his wife Helen they enjoyed antiques and owned A Bit of the Past Antiques. He was a classical music and wine enthusiast and enjoyed hosted wine tastings with colleagues and friends. He worked at Reichold Chemicals and co-invented and patented Latex Gloves with improved donnability.He is survived by sons, Stephen (Cheryl) Szczechura of Dover, Michael (Clara) Szczechura of Dover; daughter, Dana Sylvester of Felton; grandchildren, Phillip Sylvester, Christopher Sylvester, Daniel Szczechura, Sarah Szczechura, Theresa Colwell; great-grandchildren, Henry, Benjamin, Olivia.Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery Dover.Friends may call Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday one hour before time of service at the funeral home.The family request that memorial contributions be given to Delaware Hospice.