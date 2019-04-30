FELTON - Bernard J. Szczechura passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1928 in Kocina, Poland to The late Tadeusz and Jozefa (Batkowska) Szczechura.
He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church Dover, Knights of Columbus. With his wife Helen they enjoyed antiques and owned A Bit of the Past Antiques. He was a classical music and wine enthusiast and enjoyed hosted wine tastings with colleagues and friends. He worked at Reichold Chemicals and co-invented and patented Latex Gloves with improved donnability.
He is survived by sons, Stephen (Cheryl) Szczechura of Dover, Michael (Clara) Szczechura of Dover; daughter, Dana Sylvester of Felton; grandchildren, Phillip Sylvester, Christopher Sylvester, Daniel Szczechura, Sarah Szczechura, Theresa Colwell; great-grandchildren, Henry, Benjamin, Olivia.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery Dover.
Friends may call Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday one hour before time of service at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be given to Delaware Hospice.
