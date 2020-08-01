Bernard Paul
Floriani, Jr., 51
Bernard Paul Floriani, Jr., 51, of Gurnee, IL, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS.
He was born December 25, 1968, in Greensburg, PA, son of Catherine McCauley Floriani of Cary, NC, and the late Dr. Bernard Paul Floriani.
Bernie graduated from Dover High School in DE in 1987 and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Virginia in 1991. While at UVA, Bernie was a member of the golf and basketball teams. Upon graduation he worked for State Farm and became an agent in Gurnee in 1997. His community involvement included member of the Rotary Club and chairman of the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for Gurnee Days. He was also the past president of the Lake County Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and a former board member of Gurnee Community Church as well as a founding board member of Bernie's Book Bank. Actively involved in coaching numerous youth athletic programs, Bernie started the youth basketball team known as the Gurnee Lightning and was a volunteer coach for the Warren Twp. H.S. varsity basketball program.
In addition to his mother, Bernie is survived by his wife, Christy Oehlstrom Floriani, whom he married July 3, 1993; his children, Kayla Floriani and Maxwell Floriani; a brother, Brian Floriani and Suzanne Brown of Lake Forest, IL; a sister, Lindsey Floriani Arterburn and Pete of Prosper, TX; nieces and nephews: Zoë and Ziggy Floriani; Grant and Claire Arterburn; mother-in-law, Sue Oehlstrom, of Palatine, IL; sister-in-law, Stacy Oehlstrom Behles and Forrest; niece and nephew, Mallory and Jack Behles, all of Roselle, IL and numerous other family members.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Veronica Floriani and maternal grandparents, Bill and Kit McCauley.
Visitation and Services will be held in West Newton, PA. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at church. Memorial donations may be made in Bernie's name to Bernie's Book Bank, www.berniesbookbank.org
, 917 N. Shore Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 or ALS Les Turner Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org
, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lake County, IL.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhome.com