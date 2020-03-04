Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice B. "Bunny" Milam. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Bernice B. 'Bunny' Milam passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born in Herndon, W.Va. on July 13, 1941 to the late Mae Alaphair (nee Sargent) and Herbert H. Burks.

Bunny was a CNA for 28 years, worked for Dr. Mestas as an Office Manager prior to going into private care practice. She was a member of Old Paths Church of Christ and was very active in church functions and activities. She enjoyed volunteering.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Claude Junior Milam in 2014; and all eleven of her siblings.

Bunny is survived by three children, H. Nelson Milam, Ethel Mae Dill and Wiley Junior Milam; their spouses, Linda Marie (nee Todd) Milam, David Dill and Linda Lou (nee Parsons) Milam; grandchildren, Travis N. Milam, Jennifer Hoffman, Rachel Hoffman, Kelly Forshey; step-grandson, Tyler Houseman; step-great-grandchildren, Alexes and Lucas Houseman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of Old Paths Church of Christ, 18295 Redden Rd., Georgetown. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Old Paths Cemetery, Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Old Paths Church of Christ at the address above.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.





