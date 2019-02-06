BRIDGEVILLE - Bernice D. Hicks passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 108 First Street, Bridgeville, Delaware 19933 at 12 p.m., with a viewing, two hours prior. To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
