Milford - On July 7, 2019, Bernice J. Wilkins went home to be with the Lord.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1924 at Marshall Hospital in Milford to the late Herbert and Edith Jump. Dr. Wid Marshall delivered her.

Bernice graduated from Milford High School in 1942 at 17 years old.

She was confirmed in Christ Episcopal Church by Bishop McKinestry and Rev. Jos. S. Hinks.

After high school she went to Seaford to DuPont's, and then at 18 Bernice went to work at L.D. Caulk.

Bernice married Richard B. Mills, Sr. at age 19 in Christ Episcopal in 1944. They had two children, Richard B. Mills, Jr. and Michele Mills Benson. Richard B. Mills, Sr. died in 1968.

In 1972 she married Charles W. Wilkins, III in Christ Church by Rev. Jos. S. Hinks and Rev. Joseph James. Mr. Wilkins died in 1998.

Mrs. Wilkins stayed active in the church, teaching Sunday school and on the Altar Guild. Bernice would also volunteer at Milford Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, making arrangements, and cooking, but her biggest enjoyment in life was working with people, especially children.

Bernice was not only preceded in death by her husbands; but by her brother, Herbert C. Jump, Jr.; and her sister, Josephine C. Jump.

She is survived by her children, Richard B. Mills, Jr. and his wife Debra, and Michele Mills Benson; her step children, Jan Barbier and her husband Ray, and Shirley Doll and her husband David; and her seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 200 North Church St., Milford, DE 19963 on Friday at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Christ Church or Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE, 19713.

