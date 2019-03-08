Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice L. Brown. View Sign

SMYRNA - Bernice L. Brown went to be with the Lord after a short illness on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Bernice was born in 1932 in Phil Campbell, Ala. She lived most her adult life in Fisk, Mo. where she ran a home daycare. In 1991, she relocated to Smyrna to be closer to family. She worked for 19 years as a Greeter at Walmart in Dover, retiring in 2016.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry G. Brown in 1980; her parents, Rosie Bessie Mae Hunter Channell and Arthur Elvis Hunter; her brothers, John Elvis Hunter and Gery Rae Channell; great granddaughter, Katie Rose Reed Huggins.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana S. and Howard Huggins, Smyrna; six grandchildren, Candi Shoupe (Harold), Smyrna; Steven Ryan (Kimberly), Smyrna; Sadra Cook (Scott), Smyrna; Shannon Watson (Joe), Frederica; Crystal Cloak (Bill), Felton; and Cory Huggins, Smyrna. She has 24 great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren.

She loved spending time with her family, hosting family dinners and cooking for church gatherings. She always had a huge vegetable garden.

The family will receive visitors at Faries Funeral Home located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna, Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and also Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

