Berniece Marks Halfen passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 28, 1922 in Frystown, Pa. to Paul and Anna Jane Binkley.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Hiott (John) of Wyoming; granddaughter Debbie Vandegrift (John) of Magnolia and great grandsons; Tyler Smith of Providence, R.I. and Braeden Vandegrift of Magnolia, granddaughter Lisa Darling (Kevin) of Wyoming, her son Randy Hodges (Debi) of Frederica; grandson Michael Hodges (Hillary) of Palm Harbor, Fla.; granddaughter Laura Brooks (Billy); great granddaughters Taylor and Jenna Brooks and great grandson Billy Brooks, Jr. all of Pittsburgh, Pa., and her son Dale Hodges of Lebanon, Va. She is also survived by her sister, Lee Heffelfinger (Russ) of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and brother, Gene Binkley (Marilyn) of Schaefferstown, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where friends call beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 16, 2019