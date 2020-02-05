Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Graveside service 11:00 AM Barratts Chapel Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dover - Bert Doucette passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Bayhealth in Dover, after her brave fight battling lung cancer.

Bert was born in Blades, Del. to Edward Ellingsworth of Laurel and Mary Summers of Magnolia.

Bert was an avid reader and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren.

Bert was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Duke Summers; father, Edward Ellingsworth; brother, Theodore Ellingsworth.

Bert is survived by her life partner, Avinash Gokhale of Tampa, Fla.; sisters, Peggy Ellingsworth of Felton, Judy Wich of Willow Grove, Teresa Webb of Dover, Donna Ray Riggins of Laurel; brother, Edward Ellingsworth (wife Lisa) of Felton; daughter, Jennifer Ellingsworth of Dover; sons, Brian Doucette (wife Michele) of Camden and Paul Doucette (wife Karla) of Camden; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Stephen and Nathan Williams, Marissa Doucette, Lyndon Lalone, Kristyon Bolduc, James Bolduc and Elizabeth Henderson. Cousin, Alice Quillen and husband Kenny were Bert's primary caregivers for the last five months of her life. The family is eternally grateful.

A private graveside funeral will be held for immediate family and friends at Barratts Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com





