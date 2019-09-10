Camden-Wyoming - Bert passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bert was born on July 30, 1932 in Romania and came to the United States in 1950.
He served two years in the Army followed by an automotive position with Chrysler Motor Corporation. He then decided to open his own automotive business, Camden Wyoming Garage, in 1962, which is still thriving today. Bert was a member of Jehovah Witnesses World Wide Organization, he was a very loving man, strong willed, and had a strong passion for cars and motorcycles.
Bert will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; sons, Gary (Carrie) Arndt and Daniel (Teresa) Arndt; daughter, Wendy (Andy) Kerr; sister and brothers, Erna, David, and Ernst Arndt; grandchildren, Brian Wilson, Stacy Arndt, Brandie Miller, and Keely Arndt; great grandchildren, Jade and Lucas Wilson; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial Service Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 2 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Friends may gather beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720-1633.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 10, 2019