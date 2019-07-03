Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie G. Fjelsted. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Bessie G. Fjelsted passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Facility in Milford. Bess was born Nov. 14, 1921 in LaCrosse, Wis.

She was a devoted Air Force wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Her passion was reading and it was a huge void in her life when she lost her sight.

Bess is survived by her brother, Ken Sanders of Rockford, Ill.; son, Dan Fjelsted and wife Renee Fjelsted; daughter, Vicki Fields and husband Jim Fields; granddaughters, Danree Heath and husband Curtis Heath, Dawn Kohland and husband Lucky Kohland; great granddaughters, Kassidy Kohland and Leeann Myers and husband Alex Myers; great grandson, Cody Rash and wife Amber Rash; great great granddaughters, Rhylee Myers, Allie Myers and Amelia Rash; her dear friend, Mary D'Annunzio, who was by her side every day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marquis A. Fjelsted (Lt. Col. retired); and her brothers, Syd, Charles, Roger and Ralph Sanders.

Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.Our family appreciated the care and compassion of everyone at the Milford Hospice Facility.

