MILTON - Betsy M. Wells passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home. She was born in New Gretna, N.J. the daughter of the late Lou F. and Mary Alice (Perfator) White.

Betsy graduated from Lewes High School in 1945 and worked many years as a secretary for J. Carlton Wells grain business and Dairy, retiring in 2006 when her husband passed away.

She was a member of Whites Chapel Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carlton Wells; son, James Carlton Wells, Jr.; brothers, Lou F. White, Jr., Paul White, Vincent White and Harold White; sisters, Evelyn Peterson and her twin sister, Betty Clifton.

She is survived by her sons, Gene R. Wells (Linda), Gerald R. Wells (Renee), Glen R. Wells (Connie) and Jeffrey C. Wells (Patsy); daughter-in-law, Dawn Wells; sisters, Dolly Lewis and Llywella Stuchlik; 11 grandchildren, Craig Wells, Mark Wells, Stacy Wells Wilkins, Gina Anger, Jerry Wells, Lisa Fitler, Michael Wells, Michele Bailey, Matthew Wells, Kristin Redd and Derek Wells and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be in Whites Chapel Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Whites Chapel Church, C/O Shirley Millman, 32149 Oak Drive, Lewes, DE 19958.





416 Federal Street

Milton , DE 19968

