SMYRNA - Bette "Pat" W. Lamb passed on May 19, 2019 at Pinnacle Rehab Center in Smyrna.
Pat was born on June 20, 1931 to Dorothy Ann Cullen (Ocean View, Del.) and Joseph Thomas White (Philadelphia) in Philadelphia, Pa. Pat moved to Smyrna in 1944 where she attended John Bassett Moore High School and graduated in 1948.
Pat married Charles Gerald Lamb in Nov. 1951.
Pat was a Dental Assistant to Dr. Jones, Smyrna, Administrative Assistant at Plant Engineering (Dover) and held numerous secretarial positions in the Dover area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. "Jerry" Lamb, Colonel of the Delaware State Police; her half-sister, Joan Fox Ewing; and a niece and a nephew. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie White Johnson (Norman/Butch) of Dover; several nephews and their families, and one niece.
She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Smyrna.
On June 8, 2019 there will be a gathering of family and friends from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. at Faries Funeral Home, Smyrna. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers it is suggested to contribute to Camp Barnes, 37171 Camp Barnes Rd., Frankford, DE, 19945 or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 22 N. Union St., Smyrna, DE 19977.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 5, 2019