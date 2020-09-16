1/1
Betty Ann Carter
1929 - 2020
Betty Ann Carter, 90
CHESWOLD - Betty Ann Carter passed away on September 12, 2020. Betty, a life long member of the Cheswold community, was born on December 29, 1929 to Kennard Grigsby and Edna Reed Grigsby Carney. Betty is survived by her three children: daughter, Loretta R. Carter; son, Zachery C. Carter and his wife, Janet; daughter, Gail Y. Ridgeway and her husband, Garry; six grandchildren: Travis Ridgeway and his wife, Kristen; Jessica Carter Mendieta and her husband Donny; Eric Carter and his wife, Nicole; Benjamin Carter, Alexander Carter and his wife, Elizabeth; and Tori Ridgeway; and ten great-grandchildren: Talley, Madison, Rylee and Shelby Ridgeway, Katherine, Olivia, and Carter Mendieta, Sloane and Quinn Carter, and Avery Carter. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George Calvin Carter, to whom she was married for 73 years.
Betty was very committed to supporting her family. She was very active and involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She volunteered for a number of years at Dover Little League. Then spent many more years sitting in the stands watching her children, grandchildren, and great-children play baseball, softball, soccer, and football, as well as church activities and ballet performances. She never missed an event involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every child knew they could count on their Mom-Mom's support and presence.
Previously, Betty was a seamstress at Leeds Travel Ware. She had a wonderful network of friends in the Cheswold community especially at the Immanuel Union United Methodist Church. Betty was known as a fabulous southern cook and for always having homemade chocolate chip cookies ready for visitors. In the later years, Betty greatly enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and phone calls with long time friends. Betty was a kind and giving person who was loved greatly and will be missed greatly.
The family wants to thanks the staff of The Center at Eden Hill for the care and kindness they gave Betty in the last months. Rather than flowers, the family suggests contributions to Immanuel Union United Methodist Church (PO Box 309, Cheswold, DE 19936).
The funeral service will be at Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Delaware. Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Burial at Immanuel Union United Methodist Church will immediately following the service. Due to Covid-19 regulations face masks and distancing are required at both the visitation and service. Only 50 people may attend the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 16, 2020.
