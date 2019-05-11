LINCOLN - Betty Ann Evans passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Milford Center. Betty was born in Milton the daughter of the late Medford and Anna (Thomas) Lofland. She was a homemaker. Betty enjoyed working word searches and crossword puzzles, enjoyed sewing, cooking and taking care of her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Llewellyn W. (Lou) Evans in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, M. Ann Evans – Betts and her husband Charles (C.B.); her granddaughter, Courtney A. Betts; her sister, Grace M. Johnson; her brother, Bob Lofland and his wife Barbara; her best friend, Vernice Murphy; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 11, 2019