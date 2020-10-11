1/1
Betty Eaheart Porter
1933 - 2020
Betty Eaheart Porter, 87
HARRINGTON - Betty Eaheart Porter passed away at Delaware Inpatient Hospice in Christiana on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born to the late Goldie B. and Benjamin Franklin Eaheart on July 20, 1933 in Orange, Virginia.
She attended Greensboro High School. She worked for the Denton Garment Factory in Greensboro and Black & Decker in Easton, Maryland before leaving to enjoy retirement with her husband, spending time between Pine Island and Cape Coral, Florida and their home in Harrington.
Mrs. Porter is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Nancy (Edward) Sparks of Ridgely, Maryland, Ruth (Wesley) Jones of Parrish, Florida, Christine (John) Murphy of Harrington, Delaware and Teresa (Pat) McCann of Harrington, Delaware; one sister, Anne Schreiber of Harrington, Delaware; eight grandchildren; 24 ½ great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and her special companion, Rosco.
Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Betty to Seasons Hospice Care at 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, Delaware 19713.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
