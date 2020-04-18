MILFORD - Betty J. Booz passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Betty was born in Biggs, Ky. to the late Theodore and Stella (Garris) Anderson. She was a seamstress and a member of Milford First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Booz in 1997; her son, Keith Booz; her daughter, Annette Matthews; and siblings, Rita, Joyce, Johnny, and Donald.

She is survived by her daughter, Annita Collins; siblings, Juanita, Mary, Charlene, Dot, Eddie, and Rick; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to: Milford First Baptist Church, 6062 Old Shawnee Rd., Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



