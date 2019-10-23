GEORGETOWN - Betty J. Ellingsworth passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Betty was born at home and was a lifetime resident of Georgetown, daughter of the late William and Clara J. (Coverdale) Roach.

She worked for the US Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service in Georgetown for 37 years and retired in 1981.

Betty, and her late husband Bill, enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, Pa. and Florida. She was a member of Grace UM Church in Georgetown.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death, in March, by her husband William A. Ellingsworth; and her brother, Arnold Roach, who died while serving in the Battle of the Bulge.

She is survived by a sister, Katherine R. Gordy and husband Frank of Georgetown; a niece, Mary Jane Short and husband Charles of Millsboro; two nephews, Joe Gordy and wife Nancy of Lewes and Bill Gordy and wife Karen of Wilmington; several other nieces, nephews and extended family; as well as, her devoted caretakers, Kristie Doyle, Megan Jordan, Tuesday DeMusz, Ashley Pugh, Penny Sharp and Amparo Baker.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, DE 19947. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory are welcome to be made to Grace U.M. Church, 7 S. King Street, Georgetown, Del 19947.



