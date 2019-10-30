Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane "B.J." Bush-Ellis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wesley UMC 22025 Atlanta Road Seaford , DE View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane "B.J." Bush-Ellis, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior, Christ Jesus with family and friends at her side, on Oct. 13, 2019, at Milford Hospice Center, after a long, courageous battle with

B.J. was born on September 26, 1958 in Milford. She graduated from Milford High School (1976), Mount Vernon College, Mary Mount College, Wilmington University, and attended Asbury Theological Seminary. B.J. resided in Seaford. She retired after 32 years of teaching from the Laurel School District (2013), as a Special Education Teacher and Reading Interventionist.

B.J. was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for 19 years, leading and facilitating countless ministries including youth events, women's ministries, as well as participating in the leadership of the church. She loved being a prisoner for the Lord (Ephesians 4:1) and was a long-time member of the Chesapeake Emmaus community. A licensed Local Pastor with The United Methodist Conference, she was appointed Pastor of Galestown UMC and Wheatley Methodist Protestant Church (2015). Throughout her teaching and ministry, B.J. was an advocate for the broken and hurting in our world. She knew of brokenness and was a true Overcomer. B.J. was an advocate for addiction awareness and a member of Acoholic Anonymous for 32 years. Her many passions included: family; friends; travel; teaching children; The Fresh Air Fund; and .

She is survived by a loving family: best friend and husband of 31 years, Stephen K. Ellis; son Claude James "CJ" Ellis (Kara); precious grandson Karter James Nicholas Ellis; brother Rob Bush (Joanne); parent-in-laws Avery L. Ellis (Louise E); brother-in-law Gregory L. Ellis (Celeste); sister-in-law Deanna L. Collins (Brad); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wealth of close friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Wesley UMC, 22025 Atlanta Road, Seaford, Del. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of B.J. can be made to: Wesley UMC or Cancer Support Community Delaware, c/o MBC Group, 18947 John J Williams Hwy, Suite 312, Rehoboth Beach, Del. 19971.





