Friends of Betty Jane Hobbs of Milford Center, Milford may call on the family, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, where services will be held at 11 a.m., and family and friends may call one hour before time of services. Betty Jane was called home to be with John Hobbs on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Born Dec. 11, 1927, in Greensboro, Md.; she was the daughter of Harry Semans and Bessie Larimore Semans.
Betty Jane worked at Silco's in Dover, Ohio Thermometer in Springfield, Ohio and the Department of Corrections in Marysville, Ohio as a Correction's Officer.
Betty Jane enjoyed gardening and mowing the grass around the Town of Magnolia.
She survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Hobbs; her granddaughter, Michael Elaine Whaley; and grandson, Clint Michael Whaley; as well as her great-grandchildren, Cera Jane Whaley, Zander Douglas Whaley, and Memphis Elaine Whaley of Bridgeville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Interment will follow services at Barratt's Chapel Cemetry.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
