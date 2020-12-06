Betty Jane Knox, 97

LARGO, Fla. - Betty Jane Knox passed November 28, 2020. She was born in Harrington, Delaware, the only child of Sam and Henrietta Williams.

Betty Jane married the love of her life, Randall H. Knox, Jr. on January 21,1945. The Knox's moved from Taneytown, Md. to Largo in 1971. She retired from nursing (Morton Plant Hospital) in 1983. Randall and Betty Jane enjoyed seasonal travel in their RV until his passing in 2005. "B.J." lived a full life and always brought the fun to any gathering!

She was predeceased by her husband, Randall; and son, Randy.

She is survived by her son, Don (Denise) Knox of Camden Wyoming, Del.; daughter, Sandy (Bill) Drugash of Largo, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Lynn Knox of Scotts Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Randy (Kate) Knox, Scotts Valley, Calif., Brie (Joseph) Gannon, Felton, Del., Eric (Summer) Knox, Scotts Valley, Calif., Deanna (Ryan) Wall, Los Gatos, Calif., Dean (April) Drugash, Largo, Fla., Danielle (Travis) Sammons, Dover, Del.; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Quade, Carmella, Taylor, Isabella, Hayden, Liam, Dakota, Kayden, and a granddaughter arriving in May.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 23, 2021 at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Harrington High School Alumni Association (Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 37, Harrington, DE 19952.

Melvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.







