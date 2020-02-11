Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Murphy Lofland. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel 48 West Market Street Greenwood , DE 19950 (302)-349-4568 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Betty Jane Murphy Lofland went to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2020 while surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 24, 1937 to Walter, Sr. and Hazel Pippin Murphy in Denton, Md. where she continued to grow up with her brothers and sister.

Betty's love of children could be seen as she worked at Greenwood Elementary as a teacher's assistant in the 1980's- early 90's, volunteered with Sussex County 4-H and taught Sunday School at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville for many years.

Betty enjoyed crafting and cross stitching. She was happy to share her creations with others through gifts of ornaments and crafts. She spent countless hours sharing her talents with her granddaughters, Emilee and Caroline, who were her greatest joys.

Betty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harvey H. Lofland; son, E. David Arnold and his wife Judy and their children Matt and Nick; daughter, Karen Lofland Maull and her husband Mark and their daughters Emilee and Caroline. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Lee Covey; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty's kindness and generosity will be missed.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Johnstown United Methodist Church in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Johnstown United Methodist Church, 13471 St. Johnstown Road, Greenwood, DE 19950.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood.

To share memories with the family, please visit





GREENWOOD - Betty Jane Murphy Lofland went to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2020 while surrounded by her family.She was born Aug. 24, 1937 to Walter, Sr. and Hazel Pippin Murphy in Denton, Md. where she continued to grow up with her brothers and sister.Betty's love of children could be seen as she worked at Greenwood Elementary as a teacher's assistant in the 1980's- early 90's, volunteered with Sussex County 4-H and taught Sunday School at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville for many years.Betty enjoyed crafting and cross stitching. She was happy to share her creations with others through gifts of ornaments and crafts. She spent countless hours sharing her talents with her granddaughters, Emilee and Caroline, who were her greatest joys.Betty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harvey H. Lofland; son, E. David Arnold and his wife Judy and their children Matt and Nick; daughter, Karen Lofland Maull and her husband Mark and their daughters Emilee and Caroline. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Lee Covey; and many nieces and nephews.Betty's kindness and generosity will be missed.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Johnstown United Methodist Church in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Johnstown United Methodist Church, 13471 St. Johnstown Road, Greenwood, DE 19950.Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood.To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close