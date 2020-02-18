Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederica - Betty Jane Smith passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at home.

Mrs. Smith was born July 19, 1932 in Millington, Md. to the late Victor H. Tribitt and Violet V. Hammond Tribitt.

She worked for Milford Manor for 11 years as an aid. Mrs. Smith had also been an aid for Charlton School Caesar Rodney School District on a school bus for handicap children, and for Lake Forest School as a recess aid for 11 years. Mrs. Smith enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, crabbing and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Violet Virginia Fleetwood; and brother, Victor Truitt.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert L. Smith, Sr. of Frederica; son, Robert L. Smith, Jr. of Coon Rapids, Minn.; daughter, Victoria Lynn Rigney of Frederica; and adopted daughters, Becky Kennard of Felton and Dianna Lynn Irwin of Frederica; and ½ brother, Jimmy Leathem; sister, Doris Marie Stubbs of Smyrna; and ½ sister, Ruth Ashwell of Dover; thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





