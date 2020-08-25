Betty Jane Vazquez, 68
DOVER - Betty Jane Vazquez went home on Friday August 21, 2020.
She is survived by her three children, LuzCelenia (Michael) Zendler of Dover, Ana (Charles) Morris of Texas and Carlos (Tami) Vazquez of Dover. Betty had seven grandchildren, CJ Morris (Kristie Lembrick) of Texas, Briana (Kelly) Jarman, Rebecca (Anthony San Nicholas), Cris (Lexi Fuller), Kyleah, Kaydence, and Justyn Vazquez. She also has two brothers and two sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a homemaker and mother her whole life. She was the maker of friends and story telling. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be private and burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Del.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com