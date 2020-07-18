Betty Jean Gillette, 75
MILFORD - Betty Jean Gillette passed away peacefully at Lofland Park Center in Seaford on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Betty was born in Baltimore, Md. to the late Frank and Eunice (Boone) Crouse. She had previously worked for Sussex Trust and Atlantic Concrete and was a member of Calvary UMC where she was active in the United Methodist Women. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was a Percepta Delta Member. Betty was a former member of the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed being part of the group when she was able. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. 'Bob' Gillette in 2009.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Gillette Roy and her husband Jason; grandson, Cory Parson and his wife Sarah; and granddaughter, Makayla Parson and her fiancé Mark Scribner Jr.; her Golden Retriever grand dog, Lola Lou; and many family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 12 noon. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's memory can be made to: Calvary United Methodist Church Women, 301 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
