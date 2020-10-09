1/
Betty Jean Shultz Smith
Betty Jean
Shultz Smith, 79
GREENWOOD - Betty Jean Shultz Smith passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Life Care at Loftland Park in Seaford.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Smith; a daughter, Tammy Villano; a son, William Schaffer, Jr.; a brother, Charles Shultz; a sister, Carol Giuliani; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will he held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12 Noon at Victory Baptist Church, 16219 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville. To comply with government mandates, masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
