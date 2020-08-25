Betty Jean Tucker, 78
HARTLY - Betty Jean Tucker passed away on August 18, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Mrs. Tucker enjoyed gardening, decorating, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 54 years, David R. Tucker; her son, James L. Kidd of Georgetown; her three daughters and son in laws, Davina Mifflin (Darryl) of Milton, Davette Thompson (Jonathan) of Hartly and Theresa Mather (Doug) of Austin, Texas; her sister, Clarica Folke of Milford; her brother in laws, Donald Tucker of Sanford, Fla. and Atwood Tucker, Jr. of Milford; and her sister in law and best friend, Mary Frances Tucker of Milford; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ginger L. Peairson; and bother, Bill Anderson.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
