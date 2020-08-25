1/1
Betty Jean Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Tucker, 78
HARTLY - Betty Jean Tucker passed away on August 18, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Mrs. Tucker enjoyed gardening, decorating, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 54 years, David R. Tucker; her son, James L. Kidd of Georgetown; her three daughters and son in laws, Davina Mifflin (Darryl) of Milton, Davette Thompson (Jonathan) of Hartly and Theresa Mather (Doug) of Austin, Texas; her sister, Clarica Folke of Milford; her brother in laws, Donald Tucker of Sanford, Fla. and Atwood Tucker, Jr. of Milford; and her sister in law and best friend, Mary Frances Tucker of Milford; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ginger L. Peairson; and bother, Bill Anderson.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved