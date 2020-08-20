Betty K. Storey, 86
Betty K. Storey of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at home with family.
She was born on October 30, 1933 in Georgetown, Del. to the late Charles and Carrie King.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover, Del., and St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in North Port, Fla.
She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. After her retirement from Bell Telephone Company, she worked part time at Walmart and the local Ice Cream Shop. She also enjoyed bowling and time with family.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Bryan of Rehobeth Beach, Del.; sons, William J. Storey of West Palm Beach, Fla. and John E. Storey of Gainesville, Fla.; daughters, Sandra L. Geis of St. Pete, Fla. and Debra S. White of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandchildren, Ian Geis, Leah Geis, Amanda Saavedra, and Julia Storey.
Viewing and last respects for Family and Friends will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 between 5 and 7 p.m. at Traders Funeral Home in Dover, Del.
Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 11 a.m., Grave side at Odd Fellows Cemetery Camden, Del., with Rev. Dr. Rafael Quiles officiating.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be given to Tidewell Hospice-Tidewell Foundation, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238
Letters of condolence may be sent to www.traderfh.com