MILFORD - Betty Lou Halfen passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home. Betty was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Carolyn (Applegate) Brown.
She was a Registered Nurse at Kent General Hospital in Dover, retiring in 1994. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul R. Halfen; and siblings, James Brown, Newton Brown, Isabelle Gill and Doris Douglas.
She is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Harry Halfen; daughter, Patricia L. Halfen; granddaughter, Kelly Lyttle and husband, David and three great grandchildren, Oran, Ashlynne and Leonidas.
Due to the public gathering restrictions during the pandemic, services and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church, 6062 Old Shawnee Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangement in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2020