Betty Lou Hamilton, born July 7, 1949 passed away Feb. 23, 2020 after a short illness.She worked beside her husband, John, at Hamilton's Used Cars for many years. She was a member of the Farmington Fire Company Auxiliary. During the last fifteen years, she was a caregiver for many people, one of the most compassionate caregivers ever known.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Grace Dempsey; husband, John Hamilton Sr.; brothers, James and Joseph Dempsey; and a sister, Marjorie Ward.She is survived by two sons, John Hamilton Jr. and Donald Hamilton, his fiancé Lynsey Smith and her daughter, Taylor Smith; two grandchildren, Zachary and Cameron Hamilton; four great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Virginia Wasson; sisters, Myrtle Stapleford, Wendy Stapleford, Edna Rust; a wonderful companion, Roger Mears, and many nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Farmington Fire Hall. We will miss her smile and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to Farmington Fire Company Auxiliary. Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 28, 2020

