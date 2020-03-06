Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mae Johnson. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN – Betty Mae Johnson passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Christiana Medical Center.

Betty was born in Shamokin, Pa. daughter of the late Raymond and Lottie (Mangle) Shankweiler.

After graduating from Georgetown High School in 1964 Betty went to work in the Textile Lab at the E.I. Dupont Company in Seaford. In 1986 Betty went to work with the Mustard Seed in Milford where she enjoyed her 30 years there until the store's closing in 2016.

Betty had been active in the Georgetown First Baptist Church. An avid reader, and along with other books she enjoyed reading, Betty was reading the Bible through its entirety for the seventh year in a row. Betty loved spending time with her family; she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening (especially propagating succulents). She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cat Sammie.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, R. Barry Shankweiler; maternal grandparents, George and Katie Mangle; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary Shankweiler.

She is survived by her three sons, Steve Johnson and fiancé Crissy Harding, Tony Johnson and wife Elizabeth, and Chris Johnson and wife Dori; five grandchildren, Brittnae Lathbury, Brandi Brower, Braiden Johnson, Jaxon Camper and Kamryn Camper; two great grandsons, Enzo and Otto Brower; two sisters, Bonnie Glasgow and husband Steve, and Robin Johnson and husband Randy; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, with a time of visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory are welcome to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947.





GEORGETOWN – Betty Mae Johnson passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Christiana Medical Center.Betty was born in Shamokin, Pa. daughter of the late Raymond and Lottie (Mangle) Shankweiler.After graduating from Georgetown High School in 1964 Betty went to work in the Textile Lab at the E.I. Dupont Company in Seaford. In 1986 Betty went to work with the Mustard Seed in Milford where she enjoyed her 30 years there until the store's closing in 2016.Betty had been active in the Georgetown First Baptist Church. An avid reader, and along with other books she enjoyed reading, Betty was reading the Bible through its entirety for the seventh year in a row. Betty loved spending time with her family; she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening (especially propagating succulents). She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cat Sammie.In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, R. Barry Shankweiler; maternal grandparents, George and Katie Mangle; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary Shankweiler.She is survived by her three sons, Steve Johnson and fiancé Crissy Harding, Tony Johnson and wife Elizabeth, and Chris Johnson and wife Dori; five grandchildren, Brittnae Lathbury, Brandi Brower, Braiden Johnson, Jaxon Camper and Kamryn Camper; two great grandsons, Enzo and Otto Brower; two sisters, Bonnie Glasgow and husband Steve, and Robin Johnson and husband Randy; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, with a time of visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory are welcome to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close