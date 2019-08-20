DENTON, Md. - Betty Marie Rayne passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Caroline Nursing Home in Denton after a long illness.
Born in Denton on March 21, 1930, Mrs. Rayne was the daughter of the late John Martin Good and Grace Kitchen Good. Her husband, Charles M. Rayne, died March 29, 2001.
Mrs. Rayne had been a homemaker all of her life. She was well-known for her wonderful baking abilities and would send pies, cookies, and specialty items to friends throughout the year. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose presence will be forever missed.
Mrs. Rayne is survived by two sons, Ricky Bullock (B.J.) of Denton and Bobby Bullock (Vickie) of Federalsburg, Md.; one daughter, Deborah Wood (Joseph) of Denton; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Butch Bullock; a daughter, Penny Nelson; six brothers, Bill Good, Wilson Good, Russell Good, Arthur Good, Joe Good, and Robert Good; and a grandchild, Angela Bullock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. before the service. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Rayne, the family suggests sending them to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019