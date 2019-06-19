Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Sabine Fairbanks Cusack. View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Visitation 1:00 PM Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Service 2:00 PM Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Betty (Elizabeth) Cusack passed on April 27, 2019. Born in Williamsport, Pa. on May 28, 1928. She grew up in Bernardsville, New Jersey and married John Joseph Cusack of Queens, New York in 1948.

She retired from the electrical workers union #3 as a chief telephone operator for the Helmsley Palace Hotel in NYC. She moved to Delaware from Darien, Ct. and has made Dover her home for the past 23 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church in Dover but had a wonderful group of local friends who have been like family throughout the years, but especially when Betty was sick. Betty loved to crochet baby sets and for the past 17 years has made thousands of baby blankets for Kent General Hospital that they gave to new mothers and babies on the maternity floor. She also donated hundreds of blankets to new mothers at The Nurtury Montessori School.

She is the beloved mother of Cathleen Billone of Westchester, N.Y., Patrick Cusack of New Paltz, N.Y., Karen Hogin of Wilmette, Chicago, John Cusack of Dover, Connie Cusack of Dover, Thomas Cusack of Westchester, N.Y. and Donna Cusack of Queens, N.Y. Dear sister of Joy Sabine Thomson. Grandmother of Jenessa Stearns, Brianna Banahan, Brendon Billone, Collin Cusack, Samantha Hogin and Ben Hogin, Katie Carlson, Elizabeth Cusack, Justin and Ryan Burgland. Great grandmother to nine great grandchildren to Trey, Paige and Brecken Stearns. Josephine Cusack, Gabriel Cusack, Ryan Ashton, Shane and Lilly Banahan and Ryan Cusack Borrell. She was predeceased by her daughters, Ann Cusack Carlson, Margaret Cusack; and grandson, Kevin Cusack.

Services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901 where a visitation will be held for family and friends starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

