Betty (Schrock)

Sharp, 91

HARRINGTON, Del. - Betty (Schrock) Sharp died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Delaware. She was born June 2, 1929, in Farmington, Delaware, to Eli and Lucy Schrock.

Betty was the oldest child in a large farm family and cherished her memories of growing up in a Mennonite community in rural Delaware.

She married Simon Sharp, originally from Belleville, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 1951. They raised seven children in an old farmhouse in southern Delaware and never got rich, but cherished the wealth of a large and loving family.

Betty worked as a nursing assistant in the Milford hospital, then did home care. She was one of the first to take the licensed practical nurse training when it was offered in the state of Delaware, and did all the work for her certification while also caring for her children. She later worked as a private duty nurse at the Seaford Manor House and a counselor at a detox center in Ellendale. A person of strong convictions, she frequently sacrificed her time and resources for others, feeling a calling to help those who were less fortunate.

She delighted in community, family connections and storytelling. Betty loved history - not just dates and places, although she loved those too, but learning more about the old ways and traditions that had been passed down to her. Off the top of her head, she could tell you all you wanted to know and then some about genealogy, local history and family history.

She was a lifelong writer, passionate about preserving memories, and had a number of articles published by her beloved Delaware Mennonite Historical Society. She had an amazing memory for reciting poems. She also enjoyed the art of gardening, growing flowers, and showering her grandchildren with love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sim; her parents; an infant sister, Doris Schrock; sister, Margaret Eby; and brother, Millard (Buddy) Schrock.

She is survived by sisters, Anna Brenneman, Cora Tennefoss, Olive Mast, Wanda Kehl, Sarah Escaro; and brother, Eli Truman Schrock; children, Simon (Nancy) Sharp, Calvin (Kathy) Sharp, Glenn (Diane) Sharp, Audrey Sharp, Stanley Sharp, Daryl (Lisa) Sharp, and Steve (Ellen) Sharp; 25 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Framptom Funeral Home Fleischauer Chapel, 16 Market St., Greenwood, DE 19950. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Tressler Mennonite Church, 13371 Wolf Rd, Greenwood, DE 19950.







