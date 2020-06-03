Bettylou Savone Griswold
1942 - 2020
June 10, 1942 - March 17, 2020
William (Bill) Griswold and family announce with great sadness the loss of his beloved wife of 37 years, Bettylou Griswold.
Betty is survived by two brothers, Frederick Etten (Rita) and Anthony Bavar; sister's, Barbara McCarry, Donna Fickes and Kathy Eichner (John); son's, Tracy Piazza, Terry Piazza, Buddy Griswold (Jordan), Scott Griswold (Jackie), Steven Griswold and Thomas Griswold (Connie); and daughter, Teresa Griswold. Betty was the proud grandmother of Skylar Hedrick, Scottie Griswold, Jennifer Griswold, Ashley Griswold (Matt), Natasha Robbins (Chris), Charles Buell, Christopher Griswold, Jordan Perrin, Stevie Perrin, Ryatt Griswold and eight great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William H. Savone and Beulah Mae MacGyver; her brother, Joe Etten; and daughter, Tricia Jo Piazza Hedrick.
Betty's family invites all touched by her beautiful welcoming smile and spirit to celebrate her life at her memorial service on what would have been her 78th birthday, June 10, 2020, at Clewiston First Baptist Church, 102 E. Ventura Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440 at 4 p.m.
If you would like to send flowers to the family please send on June 10, 2020, before 4 p.m. Thank you, the family.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Clewiston First Baptist Church
