FELTON - Beverly Ann Blunt passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General in Dover.
Beverly was a Machine Operator at Playtex. She was active with the Camden Moose Lodge.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Charles H. Blunt; her brother, Lester Cane; and her sister, Barbara Cane.
Beverly is survived by her two children, Dennis K. Blunt and his wife Christiana and Debbie Collins; siblings, Billy Cane and Allen Cane; and two grandchildren, Axelix Horton and Merissa Ann Pennington.
Memorial services and interment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 30, 2019